The Traitors fan favourite Diane could be the next victim and fans are distraught

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first six episodes of The Traitors series two.

Retired teacher Diane immediately shot to fan favourite status on the latest series of the hit reality show The Traitors, what with her suspicious glances at fellow contestants and the shocking revelation that she was the mother of a fellow contestant, but now her place on the show could be at risk.

And fans are inconsolable at the very thought.

Having had another close shave on Friday’s episode, when she was considered for the Traitors’ next murder alongside clairvoyant Tracey (whose departure sparked memes in itself), Diane appeared to meet her end after the three Traitors – army engineer Harry, business manager Paul and veterinary nurse Miles – carried out a murder “in plain sight”.

Rather than deciding who to take out of the game around the turret, the tricky trio were instead tasked with a secret mission: making one of the Faithful drink from a “poisoned chalice” which would see them murdered that evening.

At the end of Friday’s episode, it was Diane who picked up the chalice after being offered it by Miles, and now fans are devastated that the 63-year-old will no longer grace our screens:

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that Paul made another appearance on reality television all the way back in 2010, when he had a chance to take home some serious cash on Deal or No Deal, only to leave with the disappointing amount of 10p.

If he avoids banishment for the rest of the series, then he finishes the game taking some or all of the money (up to £120,000) with his fellow Traitors, which is a much bigger sum.

The series continues next week, airing on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

