The Traitors viewers left gobsmacked at secret family revelation

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

The Traitors is back for season two, and by episode three, an unexpected family link between two contestants has been uncovered.

Players began sniffing around as Paul and Diane were accused of being related due to their similar looks, however, it was the retired school teacher that then revealed to the camera that her son was in fact fellow player, Ross.

A flashback to their first train journey shows Ross telling Diane that "his mum had put him up for it", with the other players none the wiser that it was in fact her.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter