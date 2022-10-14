All aboard! Francis Bourgeois has his very own five-part trainspotting series that's arriving next week.

With over 2.6m followers, the 22-year-old - known for his plummy accent and goofy GoPro POV reactions - became a popular star on the platform with his wholesome train travels.

In his new Channel 4 digital series, Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois, the TikToker hits the tracks across five different locations in the UK and is joined by an array of celebrity guests from footballer Jesse Lingard, Love Island star Chloe Burrows, musician AJ Tracey, comedian Aisling Bea, and Eurovision star Sam Ryder.

Though Francis is used to mingling with famous celebs, having previously gone trainspotting with Joe Jonas and Rosalía who feature in some of his TikTok videos.

The show is set to be released on Channel 4's YouTube channel, with shorter versions being published on Channel 4’s social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram and TikTok from October 19.

Sharing his excitement about the series, Francis said: “Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois has been an absolute whirlwind.

“When I started making videos about my hobby I never thought anything like this would happen. It’s been totally surreal.

“Celebrities I’ve seen on TV, stages and sports stadiums, I’ve been able to take into my domain to show them how trains and all things mechanical engineering make me feel, hopefully making them feel something good too!

“Showcasing my passion in a way I have never been able to before, has been so liberating. “Showing the ins and outs that make railway enthusiasm such a rollercoaster.

“I cannot wait to show you all!" he added.

Watch Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois Wednesday 19 October on Channel 4's YouTube Channel.

