Jesse Lingard scores first goal of the season against his three-year-old daughter

Jesse Lingard has filmed the moment he scored his first incredible goal of the season...against his three-year-old daughter.

The 29-year-old midfielder and toddler Hope were having a kick about in the garden, when she took to the goal to try and save one of his shots.

"Are you going to save it?" he asked, as she stood there unphased. "Savage!" he shouted as he pelted the ball into the top-left corner, straight past the tot.

There could be a young star in the making if she keeps working on her technique.

