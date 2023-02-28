Today show host diagnosed with Covid on-air and Al Roker's reaction was amazing

Halfway through the first hour of the TODAY show on Tuesday, co-host Savannah Guthrie excused herself after testing positive for Covid.

“It has been an interesting morning for us,” Sheinelle Jones said standing next to co-hosts Al Roker and Carson Daly

“As we said Savannah left early, she wasn’t feeling great so she took a Covid test, it came back positive so of course as soon as we found out she rushed home to rest up,” Jones added.

While Jones was making me the announcement, Roker, 68, began shuffling out of frame indicating he didn’t want to stand too close to Jones or Daly.

Roker joked, “Now luckily, Sheinelle was sitting between me and Savannah” as he continued to move away from the co-hosts.

Daly added, “Al where you going? Where you headed?” while Jones laughed and threw her hands in the air.

The TODAY co-host recently returned to the air after recovering from four different operations that he underwent to fix blood clots and internal bleeding.

Roker was missing from broadcasts from November 2022 until January 2023 while recovering from his ailments.

Prior to that, Roker was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020.

Given the broadcaster is likely trying to stay as healthy as possible, a co-worker with a Covid diagnosis is likely a scary situation. But people found Roker's slow back-away very funny.





TODAY said Guthrie was vaccinated against the virus and received a booster shot.

