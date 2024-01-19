Banished The Traitors villain was reading American Psycho for inspiration during show

This season of The Traitors has been reality TV gold so far – and that is in large part down to Paul Gorton, who fans have pegged as the ultimate villain.

And on Thursday (January 18), people finally got their wish, as Paul – or "the Ginger godfather" as some have dubbed him – was eliminated from the show.

His exit was perhaps the most dramatic moment on the show so far, with pandemonium breaking out among the other players as he took a bow and admitted he was, indeed, a traitor.

After the episode, Paul appeared on spin-off show Uncloaked, where he admitted that he had been channeling his inner psycho – quite literally.





He told host Ed Gamble: “I was trying to get into character like that whole time when I was there. I was reading American Psycho, I was trying to picture Patrick Bateman.”

Fans were thrilled to find out this fact, with many having already accused him of being an evil genius.

The ever-charismatic Paul had relished his role as a traitor over the previous weeks' episodes, murdering his way through the other contestants with seemingly little conscience.

He even cried about how he missed his son as a way of getting out of a banishment previously (though to his credit, he said the tears were real).





The Traitors continues tonight, with Paul's co-conspirator-turned-murderer, Harry, trying to make it to the end without being caught.



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.