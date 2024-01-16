The Traitors contestant gets tattoo dedicated to the show

The Traitors season two contestant Brian Davidson has been flashing his new tattoo on TikTok, and it's a nod to his appearance on the show.

33-year-old Davidson filmed himself getting the inking, before revealing that it was actually a drawing of a sheep, to commemorate him being branded a 'sheep' on the BBC show.

"[I'm] taking control of it so I'm not getting baa'd at on the street", he joked on The Traitors podcast.

Claudia Winkleman's fringe would've taken up too much of his back, apparently.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter