EastEnders fans are paying tribute to June Brown, best known for playing Dot Cotton, who has died at the age of 95.

The actress played the legendary soap character for thousands of episodes after the show first aired in 1985, and the chain-smoking Dot was a favourite among many viewers.

People have been sharing their memories of Brown’s performances over the years, and plenty have also been remembering her by posting a sweet clip of the time she met Lady Gaga.

The pair appeared together on an episode of The Graham Norton Show back in 2013 and the unlikely duo formed quite the bond almost immediately.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The clip shows Gaga saying she loved Brown’s “fabulous” purse and e-cigarette as she sits down on the couch.

“You look so amazing,” Gaga says, appearing alongside Jude Law and Greg Davies.

She then ‘shows off her legs’ much to Gaga’s amusement, before saying she felt she had to ‘out-do her’.

When Norton then asked if Gaga was familiar with EastEnders, Brown told her: “No, don’t say yes darling. If you’re not, you’re not, and I don’t blame you.”



“I actually am a very big fan of yours,” Gaga said. “I just don’t watch a lot of television.”

“I don’t watch any,” Brown replied, sending the crowd into spontaneous laughter.

The actress starred in the show until 2020 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

It comes after a spokesperson for the BBC soap confirmed the news of Brown’s death, stating: “There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.

“June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2884 episodes, June’s remarkable performances created some of EastEnders finest moments.”

Brown was the soap’s longest-running character, despite departing the series from 1992 to 1997, and leaving for six months during 2012 in order to write her autobiography. She appeared on the programme until 2020.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.