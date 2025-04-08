Warning: Major spoilers for The White Lotus season 3 ahead. Do not continue reading if you don't want to know what happens.

Are we all ready to talk about *that* White Lotus season 3 finale? Not only were we tricked all season long into thinking there'd be just one death, but we were left heartbroken by the loss of three major characters (ok, well maybe only two of them), and frantically Googling when season four could be coming.

However, as with any TV show, fans have been divided this season, with some people complaining the story was "too slow".

Throughout the first seven episodes we got to know the dysfunctional Ratliff family and their secrets, the troubled relationship of Rick and Chelsea, the dynamic of Kate, Jaclyn, and Laurie, and Gaitok's attempts at igniting romance with Mook - but nothing major happened. The show opened with gunshots, after all.

The White Lotus creator Mike White hits back at viewers who called season 3 'too slow' HBO

Nothing really kicked off until the second half of the 87-minute eighth episode, and while each character had their own side quest going on, some say their attention was left dwindling.

However, it's worth noting that the finale earned 6.2 million viewers, smashing the previous seasons' viewership record by 30 per cent.

But, it turns out the "boring" bits were actually completely intentional, and the show's creator, Mike White, has hit back at the comments with a seriously blunt response - and we're here for it.





- YouTube www.youtube.com

“There was complaining about how there’s no plot. That part I find weird. It never did… part of me is just like bro, this is the vibe", he said on the White Lotus podcast of why episodes often merely felt like a peek inside the characters' day-to-day.

"I’m world building. If you don’t want to go to bed with me then get out of my bed. I’m edging you! Enjoy the edging", he continued.

"If you don’t want to be edged, then get out of my bed. Do you know what I mean? Don’t be a bossy bottom. Get the f*** out of my bed. Don’t come home with me. Don’t get naked in my bed. Get the f*** out of my bed. Obviously something is going to happen.”

And boy, did it happen.

With 10 potential different outcomes on the table by the time we go to episode eight, the internet was left sobbing over the deaths of beloved couple, Rick and Chelsea, played by Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood.

Season 4 has already been confirmed, and there's rumblings of where the show could be heading next, with one producer saying it could be making its way back to Europe.

“For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels", White himself confirmed of the direction it could take.

Consider us firmly locked in for another season of edging and murders.

Why not read...

The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood explains the specific reason she does a British accent in the show

The White Lotus season 4: Release date, location, cast, what to know about upcoming season

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.