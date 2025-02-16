Will there be a White Lotus season 4? HBO executive hints at next filming location

The White Lotusseason 3 is here, and it's already got us asking - so, when is season 4 happening?

Well the good news is, the hit HBO show has already been locked in for another season, and they're already dropping huge hints about where the next instalment of the murderous comedy could take place.

All three series revolve around the luxurious Four Seasons hotel chain (or as it's known in the show, The White Lotus), with season one being filmed in Hawaii, season two in Sicily, Italy, and season three heading to Thailand.

Season three has a few new guests checking in, including Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb and Parker Posey. Also starring is Nathasa Rothwell (who played spa manager Belinda in season one), and Lisa from K-pop group Blackpink.

HBO

If you're already enjoying the new set of episodes, just two weeks ago HBO confirmed season four would be coming soon.

While no details have been confirmed yet, each series so far has taken place on a different continent - but that could all be about to change.

"We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon. I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe", HBO executive Francesca Orsi said, per Deadline, of what could be coming next.

"[There are] some countries on the map that we talked about, but nothing to report on until they actually go locations scouting."

Well, there goes speculation that Africa, South America, or Oceania could be next in line to play host to The White Lotus and its guests.

Although, the idea of a series set in the heart of Spain still sounds rather appealing.

There's no word on when it'll be out just yet, given that planning is only just getting underway, so we'll have to sit tight and enjoy season three for the time being.

The White Lotus season 3 is now streaming on HBO Max.

Why not read...

White Lotus sparks travel boom with surge in Thailand searches

The White Lotus star reveals concerning reason there's a delay on season three

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.