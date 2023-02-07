Woman trapped in 8-year-old's body now dating again after previous controversy

A 23-year-old woman with a rare disorder linked to brain cancer has begun dating again after a previous 'relationship' caused controversy online.

Shauna Rae was diagnosed with brain cancer when she was a child but her growth was severely stunted after she underwent chemotherapy treatment. The therapy impacted her pituitary gland which caused her to develop pituitary dwarfism.

Despite being a full-fledged adult, Rae still resembles a child and weighs just 50 pounds and has a height of 3ft 10 inches. Here life has been documented in the TLC series I am Shauna Rae, and has previously explored her attempts to find love despite her disorder.

Previously she was said to have been dating a 26-year-old Welshman named Dan Swygart. However their relationship caused some controversy on the internet with some critics feeling that is was creepy that a man of his appearance was dating a woman who looked significantly younger.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Swygart has since hit out at the trolls. In an Instagram post he said: "Me and Shauna are still just really good friends getting to know each other, but I think it’s absolutely disgusting, the attitude of some people."

"How dare you take away her right, her human right, to have a connection, a friendship, a relationship with someone else? Who are you to say that she can’t have that?"





Speaking to the Daily Mail, Swygart's parents also defended their son and quashed any claims that he was in a relationship with Rae. His mother said: "They are just friends. There is no relationship. They are friends."

Now in a recent episode of the show, Rae has revealed that she is trying to date again but is still encountering problems.

Shauna’s Date Cancels on Her Last Minute | I Am Shauna Rae | TLC www.youtube.com





In the episode, Rae goes on a blind date, something that she says she has never done before and has "a bunch of worries" about the evening.

Sadly for her, she never got to go on the date as while being driven to the date by her dad she turns to him and says: "Do you want to give the guy another strike?" He asks her "what's happened?" Only for Rae to reply that: "He cancelled."

Speaking afterward, she said that she was relieved that he cancelled on her adding: "It just kind of showed all of these characteristics I don't want in a person in my life."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.