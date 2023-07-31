An inside look at Margot Robbie's $1600 skincare routine

With Margot Robbie glowing her way down the pink carpets for Barbie, there's one question on everyone's minds: What is the secret behind her incredible skin?

Well, it'll set you back a cool $1,600 (£1,242).

While she's previously confessed to loving budget buys including Johnson's makeup wipes and nipple balm as lip balm (yes, really), some of Robbie's other favourite skincare must-haves include La Prairie's Caviar Luxe face cream (£450), and ZIIP Beauty's GX Series Nano Current, coming in at £425.

