The 'name 100 women' viral challenge explained

Twitch streamer QTCinderella is going viral due to her 'name 100 women' challenge that is taking over the streaming site.

In America, Women's History Month takes place through March and is a time designated by Congress to recognise and commemorate the important roles of women in American history and society.

To celebrate the month, QTCinderella - who has orchestrated massive events such as the annual Streamer Awards - decided to test her fellow streamers.

On March 26, QT posted to Twitter/X: "NEW STREAMING CHALLENGE JUST DROPPED."

The challenge asks a range of popular streamers, including Ninja, MoistCritikal, and even Twitch CEO Dan Clancy to see if they could 'name 100 women'.

The rules are simple: they must name 100 women during a live stream in the chat, the women have to be prominent figures, not fictional and it must be their name, not a description. QT'S example of this is "Michelle Obama GOOD, Obama's Wife BAD."

So far, quite a few male streamers have taken up the challenge, with the likes of NorthernLion managing to name 100 women in under seven minutes.

Ludwig also tried the challenge, but it looked like he had a tougher time.

SlimeIRL's stream caused amusement after he struggled to remember the name of Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in Star Wars.

Many 'apologised' to women because of how long it took them to name 100.

