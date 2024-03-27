Ninja reveals shock cancer diagnosis to fans

Twitch's most followed streamer Ninja has revealed he has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The 32-year-old professional video game player, who is one of the most popular personalities in the worlds of streaming and video games, has 19m followers on the streaming site along with 23m subscribers on YouTube.

Ninja, whose real name is Tyler Blevins, started out playing Halo competitively in 2009 and became one of the faces of professional gaming in 2017 when Fortnite skyrocketed in popularity.

He's even got a skin that's available in Fortnite and appeared on reality competition series The Masked Singer in 2019.

Ninja posted an update on X / Twitter about his "shock" at what's happened.

He posted: "Alright I’m still in a bit of shock but want to keep you all updated.

"A few weeks ago I went in to a dermatologist for an annual skin / mole check that Jess proactively scheduled for me.

"There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful.

"It came back as melanoma, but they are optimistic that we caught it in the early stages.

"I had another dark spot appear near it, so today (March 26) they biopsied that and removed a larger area around the melanoma with the hopes that under the microscope they will see clear non-melanoma edges and we will know we got it.

"I'm grateful to have hope in finding this early, but please take this as a PSA to get skin checkups."

Fans and followers flocked to comment their messages of support to Ninja.

















