50 Cent surprised fans during the Super Bowl Halftime Show by making an appearance to perform his hit song, In Da Club - but some viewers were more focused on his physique than his performance.

As Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg finished their set, cameras cut to rapper 50 Cent who revealed himself by hanging upside down from the rafters. The 46-year-old rapper performed his song while hanging from his knees.

Following the performance, people noticed the rapper did not resemble the same lanky 28-year-old who appeared in the In Da Club music video. Body-shamers took to social media calling the rapper "fat" and poked fun at his physique.

He still looked pretty buff to us, though, and fans quickly came to 50 Cent's defense - especially after new footage emerged of his performance prep.

Twitter user @LMac_1326 posted a video from ESPN's TikTok to Twitter, pointing out how impressive it was for the rapper to jump onto the rafters, hold himself up, and then perform.

Others joined in on the conversation, rejecting 50 Cent's body-shamers and applauding the rapper's strength.

However, other people pointed out the irony of the situation. In December 2021, 50 Cent was criticized for publicly shaming Madonna for wearing fishnet tights.

