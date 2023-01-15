Man wants to put up 6ft penis statue in park as part of a 'religious display'

A man is desperate to erect a six-foot penis statue in a local park with claims it's a part of a "religious display".

Chaz Stevens from Boca Raton in Florida has been sending emails far and wide to try and get permission for the 300-pound custom-made piece.

His goal is to put the bizarre addition at Fort Lauderdale’s famed corner at Las Olas, with plans to hire an off-duty police officer to protect his investment.

Stevens has already received a solid no from Deerfield Beach – but a possible maybe from Fort Lauderdale, according to the Daily Star.

He is yet to hear back from Miami Beach, Wilton Manors, Hallandale Beach, Deerfield Beach, Margate, Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Baltimore.

The atheist argues the statue is a religious display – just like the Christmas tree previously displayed at Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Oceanside Park.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

His phallic monument was inspired by Japan’s Shinto Kanamara Matsuri (Festival of the Steel Phallus), which celebrates love, fertility and the male genitalia.

Activist Robert Walsh told the news outlet that he hopes the city denies Stevens' request.

"Let him sue us. It’s beyond vulgar. It’s not art. Children are going to see that," he said.

"It’s just not appropriate for Las Olas. He’s just doing this for his own narcissistic tendencies, so everyone is looking at Chaz again."

It comes after one grandma wanted a giant penis monument on her grave.

Catarina Orduña Pérez, 99 – better known as Doña Cata by her community – took an alternative (arguably iconic) approach to planning her farewell.

She skipped over the flower arrangements and touching sentiments and instead opted for a statue that resembled a "five-and-a-half foot tall penis and balls weighing nearly 600 pounds."

Her grandson, Álvaro Mota Limón, unveiled the hefty figure last summer.





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



