Experts are begging couples to stop following this TikTok-trending relationship rule

The '777 rule' has become the cornerstone of "marriage advice I wish I new sooner" on social media, and has moved beyond a trend into a way of life for many couples.

The trend, popularised on TikTok, encourages pairs to arrange a date every seven days, spend a night away together every seven weeks and take a holiday every seven months. The framework has recently spread across social media as a simple way for partners to prioritise quality time.

That way, you stay more consistent with truly 'dating' each other long after the honeymoon phase has passed, and have something to look forward to.

And, while it might seem like a good way to hold your relationship accountable, experts are now concerned that it's actually causing bigger stressors (like a lack of spontaneity) - or worse, masking ones that already exist.

Now, Steven Buchwald, Managing Director at Manhattan Mental Health Counseling, wants couples to stop treating the rule as a compulsory schedule or a test of how healthy their relationship is.

Pexels

Stop treating it as a test

The 777 rule may appear harmless, but social media can quickly turn a flexible suggestion into another standard against which couples compare themselves.



“The problem begins when couples stop seeing this as an optional idea and start using it as a scorecard. Missing a weekly date does not mean your relationship is failing, just as booking an expensive holiday does not prove that your relationship is strong", says Steven.

“TikTok presents complicated emotional issues in a very simple format because that is what performs well on the platform. Relationships are not built on whether you completed three tasks at the correct interval. They are built through trust, communication, reliability and the ability to respond to each other’s needs.”

A couple who cannot arrange regular nights away because of childcare, caring responsibilities or money may begin to feel as though they are neglecting their relationship, even when they are showing affection and support in other ways.

It can turn romance into another chore

Scheduled time together can help busy couples reconnect, but Steven says the rule may backfire when dates begin to feel like appointments that must be completed.

“Quality time should not feel like an unpaid task sitting on a shared calendar. When couples believe they must go out every seven days, the focus can shift from enjoying each other’s company to simply proving that they have followed the rule", he says.

“One partner may be exhausted or worried about money but agree to the date because they fear disappointing the other person. That can create resentment, particularly if one person is responsible for all the planning, booking and emotional effort.”

Research suggests that shared time can support relationship satisfaction, but its quality matters. Studies examining date nights have found that enjoyable and engaging shared activities may promote closeness, rather than time together being automatically beneficial simply because it was scheduled.

Pexels

The cost can create unnecessary pressure

The holiday element may be especially unrealistic. A trip every seven months and a night away every seven weeks can require a considerable amount of disposable income, annual leave and childcare.

“A relationship rule becomes unhelpful when following it creates the very stress it is meant to reduce. Couples should not take on debt, use money needed for essential bills or feel embarrassed because another pair online appears able to travel more frequently", notes Steven.

“Social media shows the hotel, restaurant or airport photograph. It does not show the credit card balance, the argument over planning or the pressure one partner may have felt to make the experience look perfect.”

He adds that intimacy does not have to be expensive. Going for a walk without phones, cooking together, having coffee before work or spending an uninterrupted hour talking can be more valuable than an elaborate date during which both partners remain distracted.

It cannot repair deeper problems

The 777 rule may encourage couples to spend more time together, but it cannot resolve distrust, poor communication or repeated conflict on its own.

Buchwald warns: “A weekend away can temporarily distract people from a problem, but it does not automatically solve it. If a couple avoids difficult conversations at home, they are likely to take the same tension with them to a hotel.

“Some couples repeatedly plan romantic experiences because they want to recreate closeness without addressing why they feel disconnected. The trip may create a brief improvement, but the same issues return once ordinary life resumes.”

He advises couples to notice whether their time together allows for honest conversation or merely provides attractive moments for social media. A relationship in difficulty may require direct discussions, clearer boundaries or professional support rather than another dinner reservation.

Pexels

Replace the rule with a check-in

Rather than following identical dates on a calendar, Buchwald recommends couples hold a regular check-in about what would help them feel connected.

“Ask each other, ‘Have we had enough meaningful time together recently?’ and ‘What would make us feel closer this week?’ The answer may be a night out, but it could also be sharing household responsibilities, putting phones away or giving one another time to rest.

“The healthiest routine is one both partners can afford, enjoy and adapt when life changes. It should support the relationship rather than make either person feel monitored or tested.”

Why not read...

Is voluntary celibacy the new status symbol?

Hinge users are complaining about new ‘signals’ feature - what does it do?

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



