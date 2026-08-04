Hinge users are complaining about new ‘signals’ feature - what does it do?

Singles know all too well that dating is rather... complicated.

What was once meeting someone you liked and making it official is now overshadowed by attachment styles, mixed messages, and a whole load of ghosting.

It's easy for us to blame dating apps, but slowly, they're introducing features across the board to make it somewhat easier to find the "good" potential matches among, well, the not-so-good ones.

The most recent rollout that's got daters talking is from Hinge, which has always branded itself as a dating app "designed to be deleted", rather than keeping you swiping forever.

If you're a user, you may have noticed certain users now have a small, beating heart next to their names.

While it might look like a cute addition to their profiles, it actually tells you a whole lot more about how they date.

It's part of a new release called 'Signals', which is essentially a badge of honour for people who actually make a bit of effort.

Hinge

While it's been out in the USA for a couple of months, it appears to be a more recent feature in the UK.

"Signals highlights a dater’s thoughtful participation on Hinge over time, including how they explore profiles, respond to interest, and follow through in conversations", Hinge's website reads. "When a dater’s recent activity on the app reflects these indicators, a Signals badge may appear on their profile."

A Signals badge isn't something you can purchase - rather, you have to meet a set of regularly-reviewed criteria and maintain your worthiness.

That includes having a verified profile (to prove you're not catfishing), alongside three of five of the following:

Look before liking: You must be someone who takes time to look at people's profiles properly rather than just simply swiping through

Sending comments to people you like

Reviewing your likes: Signals factors whether a dater responds to incoming interest

Messaging matches: Hinge already only allows you to have eight open conversations at a time, and you must at least make an attempt with your matches

Confirm your dates: Let Hinge know when you've actually planned a date

Activity is measured over 30 days, and if you fail to keep on top of things, your badge may be revoked.

It sounds like a good idea in theory. However, daters are now complaining that the badge only serves as a reminder that the person you like is definitely talking to other people.

@datingwjessie Really not great for people who have anxious attachment #datingapps #datinglife #hinge

"I'm already anxious enough and I don't need to get notified when somebody I'm talking to isn't talking to me but is obviously talking to someone else", one person noted in a now-viral TikTok video.













@becmalk We’re both just sitting in each other’s “hidden” folders bc neither one of us wants to delete each other haha but actually I’m 🫩😔🤕 update since this post is randomly gaining traction: this is mostly a joke. I know it’s not that serious. The point of this was to say it’s not fun to see when you like someone. But based on the comments, it seems very arbitrary so it may not mean much. #rip #hinge #dating

"I literally just told a guy I was no longer interested because we were talking and he told me he doesn’t talk to several people at once and then out of no where that stupid heart showed up on his profile and he said he wasn’t active on Hinge at the moment. Who knows", another noted.

"It ruined a whole month of progress for me", a third added.

However, some users are claiming they "aren't active" on the app but have still been awarded a badge anyway.

Did dating just get any less complicated? Probably not.

Indy100 has reached out to Hinge for comment

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