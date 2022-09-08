A restaurant in Stafford, Virginia issued an apology in a private Facebook group after allegedly releasing a 9/11-themed seafood menu to commemorate the anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

According to Twitter user Brian Sasser, the Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour posted their 'Seafood Sunday' menu with dishes alluding to events on 9/11 leading to intense backlash online.

Some of the dishes included the "Remember-tini", "Pentagon Pie", "2977 Chowder", and "Flight 93 Redirect".

"Appalling. Posted on Facebook tonight by a restaurant in a community filled with service members and veterans in Stafford, VA," Sasser wrote in his tweet.

Sasser followed-up his tweet with a screenshot from the manager of the Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour apologizing for the insensitive menu.

"I apologize for those I offended with the 9/11 seafood Sunday post," George White allegedly wrote. "My intention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago. To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day. We will have a new theme tomorrow."

The restaurant posted an updated seafood Sunday menu themed around American football on Wednesday evening.

We reached out to the Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour for comment.



