Surprising details undercovered in conjoined twin Abby Hensel's wedding documents

A surprising detail from Abby Hensel and army veteran Josh Bowling's wedding has been revealed in a new document.

It was recently revealed that conjoined twin Hensel married Bowling in 2021. Their Facebook photo features the twins and Bowling at the ceremony.

Now, a marriage certificate obtained by TMZshowsthattwin Brittany Hensel, who Abby partially shares a body with, was not on the witness list. However, their other sister Morgan was listed.

Elsewhere in the document, it was revealed that Abby changed her surname from Hensel to Bowling.

It also shared details of the ceremony itself which took place at the Jerome Event Center in Delano, MN on 13 November 2021. Rev. Sid A. Veenstra officiated their nuptials.

It comes after the news broke that Bowling was served with a paternity suit by his ex-wife Annica Bowling, whom he was married to for 9 years and separated from in 2019.

His former partner Annica filed the paternity suit two years after he wed Abby. The New York Post speculates that it could involve her third child, born in 2020, however, the documents are unclear.

On 7 March 2024, a “genetic test report” was added to the court file and remains its most recent development.

Abby and Brittany were born in 1990 and are what is known as dicephalic parapagus twins, meaning they are joined side by side and have their own heads.

They also have two hearts and two sets of lungs, but share everything else. They are in control of each side of their body and have been able to learn to drive and both get university degrees.

