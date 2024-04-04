Conjoined twin Abby Hensel's new marriage hit with paternity suit

The husband of conjoined twin Abby Hensel has been hit with a paternity lawsuit by his ex-wife, according to court documents.

Abby and Brittany Hensel are possibly one of the most famous sets of conjoined twins in the United States after they starred in their own TLC reality show.

34-year-old Abby recently revealed that back in 2021, she married an army veteran named Josh Bowling. Following their wedding revelation, they were forced to hit back after receiving hate online.

Now, Minnesota court documents from October 2023, obtained by The New York Post, show that Bowling was served with a paternity suit by his ex-wife Annica Bowling, whom he was married to for 9 years and separated from in 2019.

Two years after Abby and Josh’s wedding, former partner Annica filed a paternity suit that the paper believes could involve her third child, born in 2020, however, the documents are unclear.

On 7 March 2024, a “genetic test report” was added to the court file and remains its most recent development.

Abby and Britanny were born in 1990 and are what is known as dicephalic parapagus twins, meaning they are joined side by side and have their own heads.

They also have two hearts and two sets of lungs, but share everything else. They are in control of each side of their body and have been able to learn to drive and both get university degrees.

Responding to the attacks they faced online following the marriage announcement, they posted a clip on TikTok, sending a message to “all the haters out there”.

