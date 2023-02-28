Who is Adin Ross and why has he been banned from Twitch?

Adin Ross, one of Twitch's most-watched streamers, has been banned from the platform for the eighth time.



This occasion appears to be permanent following a string of events that landed him in hot water, such as pulling up porn on the rival streaming platform, Kick. Ross, who is said to have a predominantly younger audience, claims the most recent Twitch ban was for "no reason".

Alongside the ban, Ross shared a controversial tweet claiming there were "only two genders". The post was met with widespread backlash online, with one saying: "You need to get a social media manager / PR manager ASAP, been unhinged more than usual for a few weeks now."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Another added: "The gaming community is made up of so many different people of all kinds. This dude belongs in the stone ages."

He later posted a YouTube video discussing the tweet, where he vowed to "cancel 'cancel culture'", adding that his tweet was not "targeted" at LGBTQ+, but at those wanting to cancel him.





CANCEL 'CANCEL CULTURE' www.youtube.com









Who is Adin Ross? Ross started his online gaming career in 2014 when he joined YouTube as a Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K content creator. He then ventured onto Twitch when as his following grew. His streams have since featured rappers including Lil Uzi Vert and Tory Lanez, who was convicted of assault in December 2022. One of his most prominent Twitch bans was a result of a gambling stream, which the platform prohibits. He claimed his most recent ban is for "no reason". Ross has since moved over to Kick, Twitch's rival streaming platform.





The new platform has a looser set of rules, which saw Ross reportedly stream the Super Bowl, sharing video calls of white friends saying the N-word and scrolling through Pornhub in front of his reported younger demographic.

"Listen, I got permanently banned on Twitch. It’s done, it’s already done," Ross said in a video posted on 26 February.

"But I got permanently banned for no reason at all. How do you ban someone on Twitch and my reasoning is for VODs/on-stream, when I haven’t even been streaming there? This is exactly why everyone needs to see Twitch for what it is. It’s full of corrupted, pure corrupted Karens and they’re pick-and-choose-me. And unless you’re a certain person with certain beliefs [Twitch doesn’t] f*** with you."

Indy100 reached out to Twitch for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.