An artificial intelligence -generated influencer received more than 500 Valentine’s Day proposals from men, and she’s not even real.

With AI becoming increasingly advanced, it can be difficult to tell if a video or photo is real , which has proven to be a bit of a problem when it comes to men hitting on women.

AI influencer Aika Kittie has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram and makes upwards of £5,000 per month via subscription service, Fanvue.

And as Valentine’s Day approaches, the creator behind the digital character Kittie has had over 500 offers from people who want to spend time with her, offering up everything from luxury shopping sprees to fine dining, and even a trip to Paris.

The creator revealed: “In the past Aika has had offers to fly on a private jet to Dubai, and countless other holiday invites. She’s built such a loyal fanbase on platforms like Fanvue and Instagram through sharing her digital journey that so many fans want to meet her.”

Aika Kittie, Fanvue

Despite not physically being able to take up the offers, Kittie will be busy on Valentine’s Day, as her creator expects it to be the busiest day of the year.

They explained their plan to work for up to 18 hours, engaging with Kittie’s fans and “fixing lonely hearts”.

Experts say that the trend of people developing para-social relationships and seeking companionship online is only going to increase as AI becomes more widespread and more realistic.

“AI Influencers are able to build massive fanbases online, sharing their lives and journey through content - just like a human influencer would,” a Fanvue spokesperson said.

“Our chat service, which is available to all creators on our platform, is incredibly popular and we’re expecting a massive spike in user traffic as singletons choose to spend their Valentine’s online, rather than on a real-world date.”

It comes after one man used the AI bot ChatGPT to match with over 5,000 women on Tinder, meanwhile, another woman conducted an experiment on her male friends’ dating app and was shocked by the results.

