Reality star to release AI sex tape of herself to prove dangers of technology

The prospect of AI's capabilities is a shuddering thought for many, and with deepfaking on the rise, a number of women celebrities have already been victim to artificially-manufactured "nude" photos and videos of them circulating online... That aren't actually them at all.

As of January 2025, it's already an offence to share or threaten to share intimate images, including deepfakes, under the Sexual Offences Act 2003 in the UK; however, in the US, there are currently no laws that regulate deepfakes.

The term 'deepfake' is broad, but as an overview, it often involves videos, picture or audio clips made with artificial intelligence to look real, and are often used in scams, or revenge porn.

As of 2024, 90 per cent of victims of deepfakes are women, and there's fears it could spark a new form of violence against them.

Now, as part of a documentary exposing the terrifying reality of artificial intelligence, one reality star is releasing her own deepfaked sex tape into the world.

Vicky Pattison, best known for appearing on hit MTV series, Geordie Shore, has opened up about what it's like to have her own face superimposed onto the body of an actor.

“I am hugely passionate about women’s issues and have found myself increasingly disturbed by how prevalent the problem of deepfake porn is becoming,” the star said.



“This is just the latest trend in the abuse of women and having met some of the inspirational women who have put their lives back together after being victims of sexually-explicit deepfake abuse, I feel more strongly than ever that we need to stand with these women and continue to put pressure on the greater powers within the Government to catch up with the speed at which this technology is advancing.

“As part of the documentary, I have made the challenging decision to release my own deepfake sex tape online, which I directed and produced with actors to ensure the process was fully consensual from start to finish.”

She added: “While I know this doesn’t compare to the distress and horror actual victims feel when they discover this content of themselves, I hope it will give some insight into what they go through.”

The Channel 4 documentary, Vicky Pattison: My Deepfake Sex Tape, aims to "drive action" on the topic and allow victims (who she met during filming) to "reclaim their voices".

