A trailer for a new film about a post-apocalyptic AI romance story has been released starring Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun - and viewers are intrigued by the "interesting" concept.

According to the plot synopsis, the movie is about a buoy and a satellite named Me and Iam (played by Stewart and Yeun) who meet online and fall in love after the end of human civilization.

Thanks to Iam's wide-ranging database that records everything about human life, the two learn all there is to know about connection and go on to create "human" avatars where they build a huge following on social media as an influencer couple.

This storyline further explores the relationship between AI, identity and connection, with the use of live-action, animatronics, and classic animation in the film.

@bleeckerstfilms We can create a world just for us. ✨ LOVE ME, starring Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun, is only in theaters January 31. #kristenstewart #movietok #fyp #kristenstewartedit #twilightsaga

Last year at Deadline's Sundance Studio, Stewart noted how the film is about "all of our projections, fears and insecurities".

"The way we interact with ourselves and each other, the way we present. The negotiation between lies and manipulation and also disparity in wanting to be seen."

She added: "I just looked at [the script] and was like, ‘Oh so I could play everyone in the whole world in this movie, and then really I could only play myself...' "When I watched the movie it’s like everyone I’ve ever met is in it.”

@bleeckerstfilms Tomorrow is not just another day. The LOVE ME trailer is coming! #kristenstewart #movietok #fyp #kristenstewartedit #twilightsaga

Both the teaser and trailer quickly captured the attention of social media, where people have described the film's themes as "interesting" - but also admitted they thought the movie would be a drama after watching the initial teaser that shows the social media vlogs created by Stewart and Yeun's characters.

One person wrote: "When I first heard the plot I just couldn't wrap my mind around it but hmm it seems interesting."

"Damm the teaser made it look like a thriller about a YouTube couple drama," another person said.

Someone else added: "So they're basically new WALL-E and Eva?"

Meanwhile, people were similarly having this conversation on X, formerly Twitter too.

A user posted: "Me in the theater watching a buoy find a more meaningful relationship than I’ve ever had".









"I thought it was one of those romcom surrounding YouTube influencers hahaha," someone else admitted.





"Oh this is Hopecore I thought it was gonna be a horror plot twist love story LMAOO," one social media user shared.





At the time of writing, the film has a 47 per cent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and there is no audience score to compare yet as the film is not out until the end of this month.

Screen Rant's Mae Abdulbaki gave the film two stars out of five and wrote: "Love Me has interesting ideas about identity and being authentic in a world that isn't always, but isn't compelling in its execution of such concepts".

"Disappointing in its curiously narrow gaze and clunky emotional exposition," Vanity Fair's Richard Lawson said.

While The Wrap's Alejandra Martinez said: "It’s a sweeping, sweet and unique romance that works across different mediums to deliver something thoughtful that isn’t afraid to wear its heart on its sleeve."

"Look past the picture’s clear limitations and what emerges is the palpable chemistry between Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun, who personalise this sentimental paean to appreciating the beauty of life," Screen International's Tim Grierson wrote.

Love Me is set to be released in US cinemas on January 31.

