An artificial intelligence-generated podcast has imagined a conversation between Steve Jobs and Joe Rogan and it is blowing people's minds.

The 20-minute AI podcast, created by podcast.ai, features the late Jobs and Rogan speaking about technology, Apple, Jobs' life, and more.

Through machine learning, the technology takes direct quotes and commonly-said phrases from Rogan and Jobs to create a robotic-like conversation as though Jobs was being interviewed on The Joe Rogan Experience.

The machine was taught to mimic Jobs' speaking style by listening to interviews found online and Rogan's by listening to his own podcast.

Although the voices, at times, speak in a rehearsed, jumbled manner, there are points that feel life-like.

At one point, Rogan's voice asks Jobs' what he learned from taking LSD, a question that seems like it would be asked on the podcast.

To which Jobs' voice responds, "it reinforced my sense of what was important. Just love, feel love for each other, awe and respect for life, love, and connection with people."

The creators of the technology, play.ht, taught the AI to give answers that may sound like Jobs by having it read his biography. Combined with"ultra-realistic" voices powered by play.ht, they were able to bring the conversation to life.

Rogan started his podcast, in December 2009, two years before the Apple co-founder died.



But it doesn't seem too far-fetched that Jobs would join Rogan on his podcast if he were alive, given other heads of tech like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have been guests.

Podcast.ai releases new episodes weekly that "explores a new topic in depth, entirely generated by artificial intelligence."

Fans can also vote on which two people they want to the AI podcast to replicate next.

