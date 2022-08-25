Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stopped by The Joe Rogan Experience to speak with the host about the future of technology, VR, and managing his life.

In the unexpected three-hour long interview, Zuckerberg and Rogan dove deep into technology and social media and although dry at some points, Zuckerberg revealed some insightful information.

Zuckerberg typically keeps to himself and shies away from pop-culture media.

However, with Meta profits falling and more people losing their faith in Instagram, it seems Zuckerberg was looking to deliver exciting information to Joe Rogan fans.

Here's what Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg says he tries not to make editorial decisions often

Rogan asked Zuckerberg about the responsibility of controlling 'the flow of information' on Facebook and concerns that Meta has the ability to amplify and suppress information.

But Zuckerberg danced around the question and redirected it, saying Meta 'empowers' people to express themselves.

"I view our job as empowering people to be able to express what they want and get the content that they want," Zuckerberg told Rogan.

He went on to explain that having to compete with other platforms like TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube is difficult so their priority is to give people the 'power to share' and post and not make those decisions for them.

Of the editorial decisions Zuckerberg has had to make, one of them is not allowing the 'angry' reaction less weighted.

"I try to make [editorial decisions] very few," he added.

Instagram and Facebook are moving toward recommendations



What Instagram users have pushed back against the most in recent years is Instagram pushing recommended pages before people you follow.

People often complain about recommendations and say they would rather their friends. But Zuckerberg is passionate about suggested pages.

"I'd just love it if in a couple of years a significant, not the majority, but a significant part of the Instagram and Facebook experiences were basically highlighting different creators who you might be interested in but might have not otherwise seen," Zuckerberg said.



The future is VR glasses

Zuckerberg told Rogan the future of VR is not a headset but eyeglasses that people can easily wear.

“So few of the physical things we have in the world don’t need to be physical," Zuckerberg said.

"Chairs and food need to be physical, but most entertainment, like TVs, don’t need to be physical, it will just be an app on your wall and you will snap your fingers and a hologram of a TV will appear.”

Meta is releasing new equipment in October

Exciting news for Metaverse users, the company plans to release new equipment later this year that will track people's facial expressions so avatars can make eye contact.

Zuckerberg explained that when people use Facetime they often are not making eye contact because they're looking at themselves or looking at different objects in the screen.

He hopes adding eye contact to the Metaverse will give users an opportunity to form meaningful relationships.

