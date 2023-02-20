Woman accuses sister of being worried husband 'sexualise' her because of her outfit

A woman has gotten into an argument with her sister after she raised a complaint about the clothing she was wearing around the house while her child was around.

Over on the notorious AITA subreddit, a user raised a question about her living situation with her younger sister, Julia, who resides in the same home as the user's family, which includes her 27-year-old husband and young 4-year-old child.

She wrote: "I 25f and my Husband 27 have a home together with our 4-year-old. My sister Julia 20 lives with us because we live close to her college. She has her own room."

Adding to the story she said: "Julia likes to leave the bedroom in a big shirt and underwear, or just a robe, or walk around the house in her sports bra, booty shorts. I’ve mentioned to her nicely to change before but she keeps doing it.

"The other night she did it again and I just simply said, cover up. She got angry and said she lived there too and accused me of being worried my husband would sexualize her. I told her that is definitely not the case, but there was a young child in this home and it wasn’t appropriate, she needed to cover up before leaving her room.

"We got into an argument and I basically said you could run around your room naked for all I care, but once you leave the bedroom you need to be covered. She didn’t like that and has been avoiding me in the house the past few days."

Naturally, the question about whether her response was appropriate was put to Reddit and for the most part people agreed but felt that she might have been a bit too sensitive about the issue in the first place.

One user wrote: "I think you’re within your rights as the homeowner to make this request—your house, your rules. But I agree with her that this doesn’t seem like a big deal. I think it’s weird that you’re worried about your child seeing their aunt in athletic wear. Are you going to keep your 4yo away from pools where there could be women in two-piece bathing suits?"

Another added: "If she lives with you, meaning the residence is yours and she's staying as a guest NTA. If she's paying rent or equal ownership or rentership that's a grey area."

A third said: "NTA- you do need to know that the sister is absolutely doing this on purpose... She knows it bothers you and shes still doing it. Her motive could be simple defiance to actually aiming for attention from your husband per her own admission of possible guilt. I only think she has two options. Comply with covering up when she leaves her room or finding her own place close to campus."

