Last night Alistair Campbell appeared on Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show, but it seems he had better things to do as he walked off the show to go and watch a TV show on pause downstairs.

Campbell, who was the former spokesman for Tony Blair and has been a strong critic of Boris Johnson’s Conservative party, appeared on the programme last night to discuss the disastrous day it had been for the party with multiple resignations.

Alongside host Morgan and author Douglas Murray, Campbell appeared to take issue with the way the discussion was headed and decided to walk out in favour of the BBC show Sherwood that he had paused downstairs.

TV journalist Scott Bryan tweeted: “I have been informed that Alistair Campbell just walked out of Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show because he did not like the discussion…

“…but also that he had Sherwood on pause downstairs and he wanted to finish watching it.”

In the clip from Piers Morgan Uncensored, Campbell could be seen saying: “I’ve got to tell you, I thought I was coming on to talk to you (Morgan because you’re quite a serious person.

“I’ve got Sherwood on pause downstairs. Take Douglas Murray, take him back and put him in his 55 Tufton Street bin and I’ll see you later. All the best.”

Responding to the tweet, someone wrote: “Alastair Campbell doesn't suffer fools. Superb.”

Another said: “‘Sherwood on pause’ = quote of the day.”

One person replied: “Tbf, if I had to share time with Douglas Murray & PM I'd also get out posthaste.”

Campbell’s appearance on the show came after he labelled new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi a “weirdo” for bringing him up multiple times in his morning press rounds and accusing him of trying to break up the Tory party.



