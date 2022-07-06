Alastair Campbell has labelled Nadhim Zahawi a “weirdo” for bringing him up and having a go at him in a TV interview.
The brand new Chancellor of the Exchequer, as of yesterday, appeared on Sky News this morning in an interview with presenter Kay Burley to speak about recent events that have unfolded overnight, including the resignation of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.
Zahawi criticised people who are “egging” the Tory party on to become more divided and used the former spokesman for Prime Minister Tony Blair as an example.
Campbell has been a vocal critic of the Conservative party and its leadership.
Zahawi said: “The people, by the way, who are egging us on to divide and to turn on one another, are people like Alastair Campbell, and wherever Alastair Campbell is you want to be on the opposite side of the argument, in my view.”
Responding to a clip of his comments that was posted on Twitter, Campbell replied, writing: “Weirdo.”
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
But, Zahawi’s criticism of Campbell didn’t end there, as he repeated it in almost exactly the same words in another interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
\u201cNadhim Zahawi name checks Alastair Campbell on #r4today\n\nNick Robinson - "Mr Zahawi we're talking about the resignation of senior Tories, it's frankly insulting for you to suggest that this is a crisis created by your political opponents"\u201d— Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1657092456
One person replied to Campbell, writing: “How bizarre. He fears you.”
\u201cHow bizarre \n\nHe fears you \ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\u201d— Spanish Dan \ud83d\udc99 conservative CORRUPTION (@Spanish Dan \ud83d\udc99 conservative CORRUPTION) 1657091012
Another said: “He’s obsessed with you this morning.”
\u201c@campbellclaret He\u2019s obsessed with you this morning \ud83d\ude02\u201d— ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@ALASTAIR CAMPBELL) 1657090854
Someone else replied: “You’re getting to them - job well done.”
\u201c@campbellclaret You\u2019re getting to them - job well done.\u201d— ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@ALASTAIR CAMPBELL) 1657090854
In response to the constant name-checking, Campbell tweeted: “BREAKING NEWS … I have moved out of my home in North London. Now living rent free inside the head of the new Chancellor of the Exchequer @nadhimzahawi.”
\u201cBREAKING NEWS \u2026 I have moved out of my home in North London. Now living rent free inside the head of the new Chancellor of the Exchequer @nadhimzahawi\u201d— ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@ALASTAIR CAMPBELL) 1657092102
Alastair Campbell previously labelled Johnson a "useless, lying crook" in a scahing rant against the government.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.