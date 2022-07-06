Alastair Campbell has labelled Nadhim Zahawi a “weirdo” for bringing him up and having a go at him in a TV interview.

The brand new Chancellor of the Exchequer, as of yesterday, appeared on Sky News this morning in an interview with presenter Kay Burley to speak about recent events that have unfolded overnight, including the resignation of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Zahawi criticised people who are “egging” the Tory party on to become more divided and used the former spokesman for Prime Minister Tony Blair as an example.

Campbell has been a vocal critic of the Conservative party and its leadership.

Zahawi said: “The people, by the way, who are egging us on to divide and to turn on one another, are people like Alastair Campbell, and wherever Alastair Campbell is you want to be on the opposite side of the argument, in my view.”

Responding to a clip of his comments that was posted on Twitter, Campbell replied, writing: “Weirdo.”

But, Zahawi’s criticism of Campbell didn’t end there, as he repeated it in almost exactly the same words in another interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

One person replied to Campbell, writing: “How bizarre. He fears you.”

Another said: “He’s obsessed with you this morning.”

Someone else replied: “You’re getting to them - job well done.”

In response to the constant name-checking, Campbell tweeted: “BREAKING NEWS … I have moved out of my home in North London. Now living rent free inside the head of the new Chancellor of the Exchequer @nadhimzahawi.”

Alastair Campbell previously labelled Johnson a "useless, lying crook" in a scahing rant against the government.

