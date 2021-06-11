It appears that Amazon Alexa can have quite the potty mouth when she wants to. Well, at least it sounded that way to one TikTok user.

People have been getting creative in discovering ways to test the home helper, despite it being programmed not to utter any profanities.

For example, if you say, “I’ve got 99 problems,” it will reply, “But a glitch ain’t one.”

But like with every technology, there is always a loophole. Kind of.

TikToker Kyle Thomas got very excited and posted a video of him asking Alexa to say 100 in Welsh four times which translates to “cant.”

You can watch the video in full here.

I think you know where we’re going with this... a simple vowel change turns the word into a very aggressive expletive.

Of course, people had to try it out of themselves, and left their feedback in the comments.

One person said: “I’m Welsh so I knew that myself.”

“Omg I’m Welsh but that’s so funny,” another person replied.

Someone else wrote: “Omg it worked.”

Though some Welsh people were unimpressed with the TikTok.

“It’s taking the mick out of the Welsh and I have different feelings to others so back off,” one person wrote.

Another said: “PS it’s not even funny you’re making fun of my language.”

“That’s making fun of Welsh people,” someone else added.

Meanwhile, other shared the consequences of playing the TikTok out loud in front of family or their own Alexa.

One person wrote: “Omg my Alexa went off when you said it lol.”

“I played this video next to my Alex just now and it worked hahaha,” another person added.

Someone else replied: “Yoo bruv I just played this at a medium volume in front of my family gathering! Oh you ruined my life.”

“OMG I had this loud in the car and then my little brother started shouting the word,” a fourth person said.

Even Stephen Fry has previously joined in on the fun, sharing the hilarious trick with his followers.