Alix Earle criticized for using beauty products designed for Black people

TikTok's newest "it girl," Alix Earle, has swiftly made a name for herself on the platform.

The 22-year-old New Jersey native has over 2.5 million followers on TikTok and an average of 2 million views on her videos, proving that she's quite a force among social media influencers.

She also regularly shares elegant get-ready with me and product recommendation clips.

However, some of Earle's recommendations have sparked backlash on TikTok because they use products intended for Black people.

In a video shared to her platform on 27 December, she revealed her 2022 top Amazon purchase, with Earle referencing a $10 Mielle Rosemary Mint hair oil.

According to the company's website, says encourages "stronger and healthier" hair and is suitable for "protective styles, including braids and weaves."

"I've been using this for a little over a month, and I've already seen tremendous hair growth," Earle says in the video.

People on TikTok were quick to jump into the video's comment section, assuming the items would be sold out and become unreachable for the communities they were designed for.

Others also said that beauty products for Black people are already not as easy to come across in stores more than products for white consumers.

One person on TikTok wrote: "IF YALL SELL OUT THE MIELLE OIL, I WILL RIOT."

"NOOOOOOO, the Mielle oil is about to get even harder to get. I can't breathe," another added.

A third wrote: "Not my Mielle oil finishing a little over a week ago and now I can't find it anywhere."

Someone else worried if Mielle would drum up the prices of the product and added: "DAMN, now Mielle is gonna be outta stock/expensive. Sistas, we gotta start gatekeeping."

The brand eventually took to Instagram to make a statement, noting that they have "no plans to change" the Rosemary Mint Oil or any other product they have available.

Earle is also facing backlash for using a Maybelline concealer in the shade Cocoa to contour her face, causing more concerns that the product could become inaccessible to those who have that complexion.

Indy100 reached out to Earle's representative for comment.

