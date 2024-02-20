Beans on toast... A classic British dish, whether it's had with a combination of cheese, Worcestershire sauce, brown sauce, something else or maybe even no extras at all.

An American Reddit user has shared his journey with the British cultural classic, being in awe after trying it for the first time and then trying it out in different ways after looking at comments on his posts.

A few days ago, user darkrealm190 posted a picture of a slice of buttered bread toasted with beans on top in the UK Food subreddit with the caption: "American Here. UK what the heck? I've only seen other people make fun of it so I tried it myself. This stuff was actually fricken so good."





Comments on the post include 'usually the people making fun of it have never eaten it', 'put cheese on the top' and 'even better with mature grated cheddar and black pepper on top, then drizzle Worcestershire sauce over'.

There were some comments to say he should add an egg to the dish too.

Having seen those comments, dark realm190 then decided to elevate his next effort, making beans on toast with cheese on the top - but also with Worcestershire sauce and pepper mixed in with the beans, along with a fried egg and what appears to be coriander on top.





This divided Reddit users a bit, with some in favour of the addition of the egg, and some questioning if it was too much.

Comments in favour include 'can't believe people have never had beans on toast with a fried egg before', 'that, my pedigree chum, is a top-tier fried egg' and 'I cannot understand why people are in a tizzy over the fried egg'.

Comments against include 'WHY THE EGG FAM', 'which psycho suggested a fried egg' and 'what's with the green stuff? That's a no-no!'





Again taking the comments into account, for his third attempt, darkrealm190 got rid of the egg and coriander, and instead mixed bacon, pepper and cheese with the beans.

This version seemed to go down very well in the comments.

They include 'good job', 'top bloke, welcome home' and 'this one looks tasty'.

One user summed up the trilogy as 'Americans realising beans on toast is actually really good after making fun of us for years over it is hilarious'.

