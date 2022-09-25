A woman has described how shocking English breakfast food is to our friends across the pond.

In a TikTok video, the woman named Lisa described “things that would “freak the Americans out about the UK” and said “what y’all eat for breakfast” is pretty shocking.

“OMG, if they saw the mushrooms, the tomatoes, the baked beans, all of this, the full English, they would absolutely flip out,” she said.

She added that other things Americans would find shocking in England is long queues and the lengths Brits have to go to to pass their driving tests. In other videos, she also points out other cultural differences between the countries including foods she can’t get in the UK and complains about the British weather - fair enough. She has been making these videos for the last few years and she moved to Leeds from Atlanta, Georgia in 2013.

But reacting to the breakfast bashing video, some people were confused as to why a full English breakfast caused such alarm to Yanks.

In fact, one person flipped the script, saying: “I’ve always been super freaked out watching American TV where they eat doughnuts and cake for breakfast?? idk if that’s real or not but its crazy.”

Too right.

