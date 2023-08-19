American influencers in London think fish and chips is mackerel and crisps

Brits are losing their minds over a TikTok showing two American influencers trying out "London snacks" – with one very unique choice.

In a viral clip that's racked up over half a million views, couple Dani and TBell (@tanddtv) showcase the range of snacks including Walkers crisps, Starburst, a vegan KitKat, Skittles – and tinned mackerel.

"Not looking forward to this," Dani tells viewers while holding up the tinned fish.

"Oh my god, that looks appetising to you?" she says as they peel back the lid. "Yeah, it looks protein-packed," her partner TBell responds before giving it the taste test.

TBell appears to thoroughly enjoy the "interesting" choice by rounding off with a cheese and onion crisp for good measure.

"This is what you call fish and chips," he jokes while enjoying the mackerel and crisp combination. Meanwhile, Dani wasn't so much a fan and looked repulsed.

"I don't like it," she says. "I'm going to be sick."

It didn't take long for British viewers to spam the TikTok with comments, with one saying: "Calling mackerel and crisps fish and chips is just offensive"

"Nobody in London eats mackerel for a snack," another highlighted, while a third reiterated: "This is not what we mean by fish and chips."

@tanddtv this one was interesting👀🤮 #couplesthings #couplestravel #london #love #snacks #couplesmukbang #relationshipgoals







The comments continued to roll in, with confusion around the fishy snack.

"I don’t think any one in England eats tinned mackerel," one TikToker wrote.

"Ya’ll really said let’s try fish and chips and bought canned mackerel and chips," another joked.

