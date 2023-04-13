Amouranth accuses driver of stealing her food after delivery confirmation

Popular Twitch streamer Amouranth has taken to Twitter to vent about an UberEats driver who allegedly stole her food.

In the post that racked up over a million views, the 29-year-old wrote: "Yo UberEats why are your delivery drivers stealing my order after taking the picture? There’s a sign on my door that informs people they are on camera and they verbally annotated their actions."

The footage shows a man standing at the door before a man shouts over from the car.

The alleged delivery driver then picks up the bag of food and jolts back to the vehicle.

The company soon followed up with several responses from their official Uber Support account. "We're sorry to hear about this experience and would like to follow up with you for more information. Please provide us with your phone number and email address via DM, so we can follow up," they wrote.

Another one of their replies read: "Hey Amouranth - we're so sorry! That is definitely not okay. Mind DMing us your account info? We want to make this right."

The footage was inundated with fan responses, with one joking: "He’s just making sure the food is good to eat."

Another wrote: "Very unprofessional and i would go ballistic but his little teehee run at the end made me laugh."

"That's crazy," another fan wrote, "Stealing the order when there's a sign on the door SAYING they're on camera."

It comes after one woman was saved by an UberEats driver, when she accidentally locked herself out on the roof.

Maggie (@voss_maggie) innovatively ordered food from UberEats with a list of instructions to buzz every apartment until someone lets the driver in.

Once he had access to the building, she asked him to head up to the roof to let her out.

Indy100 reached out to UberEats for comment.

