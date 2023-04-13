UberEats 'saves' woman who was trapped on roof of building

A woman came up with a genius plan after finding herself stuck on the roof.

TikTok user Maggie was left feeling unimpressed when she accidentally locked herself out of her New York apartment. She explained to her 4 million viewers that "no one was around" to help, prompting her to take matters into her own hands.

Maggie (@voss_maggie) innovatively ordered food from UberEats with a list of instructions to buzz every apartment until someone lets the driver in.

Once he had access to the building, she asked him to head up to the roof to let her out.

"5 stars and a good tip for Jeffrey the best Uber Eats delivery in Manhattan," she joked in the video’s description, before concluding her hilarious plan with: "Safe in my apartment plus I have a burrito now / I call that a win."

@voss_maggie 5 stars and a good tip for Jeffrey the best uber eats delivery in Manhattan #nyclife #nycapartment #nycrooftop #apartmenthacks









Thousands of fellow TikTokers soon inundated the viral clip with comments praising her fast thinking.

One person wrote: "Improvise adapt overcome. Modern problems modern solutions."

Another was in awe of Maggie's plan, adding: "This is just NEXT LEVEL thinking. Brilliant!"

A third had experienced their very own delivery driver saviour, claiming: "Went out for drinks after work(papa johns) one night and got too effed up to drive home so I ordered pizza to my house n just rode w one of my drivers."

Meanwhile in other UberEats news, one woman became so fed up of waiting for her order that she rang the police.

West Yorkshire Police shared a genuine phone call from the person who claimed: "The thing is shut and it has gone to another address and my order hasn’t come."

The handler responded: "This is a civil matter, please do not call 999 for this again."

The force understandably urged the public to not call the police unless it's a genuine emergency.

