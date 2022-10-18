Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa took to Twitch detailing allegations of abuse from her former husband. The popular Twitch user shared distressing text messages, and a riled-up phone call live on the October 15 broadcast.

Amouranth appears to be regularly insulted in the messages and called a "dumb f**k".

Their relationship had been kept private until Amouranth took to the platform on Saturday. This was allegedly a result of him believing a public marriage would have impacted their "business model."

During the livestream, Amouranth claimed that her being single was "about to be true", although she didn’t elaborate further.

The Twitch streamer's content team published a statement to reassure concerned fans she is safe since the worrying broadcast.

"Latest update on Kait/Amouranth: People on the team were able to talk to her and she says she’s fine," the post read.

"Police went multiple times since 5 AM yesterday. She says she’s okay, so they can’t do much. She spent all day talking to her husband to sort things out. Not sure what else we can do right now."

On October 17, Amouranth returned to the platform, reassuring fans she was "happy" to be "free".



"I think when he heard himself on that call, it really sunk in how much of an asshole he is," Amouranth said early into her return stream. "It’s like he never f**king realised."

"So as of today, I have access to all of my accounts and finances again. He’s not here, he’s seeking help. I’m seeking legal and emotional counsel."

"That’s partly why I haven’t been on,” she continued. “Just dealing with everything. Lots of random visitors and cop calls. Very fun."

She told viewers that the situation is currently "calm," and that she's "positive about the future, I’m happy that I’m free. I’m glad the dogs are ok."

