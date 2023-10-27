Amouranth launches own beer made from streamer's yeast

Amouranth has lifted the lid on her most recent project, and it's certainly dividing social media.

The popular Twitch streamer made a name for herself as one of the most successful female Twitch stars since she joined the platform in 2016.

She has since gone on to add OnlyFans to her resume, along with a string of unique business ventures, which include selling bath water and farts in a jar. Yes, you read that correctly.

Amouranth – real name Kaitlyn Siragusa – has now revealed she will be selling her yeast in collaboration with a beer company.

"I’m actually working with a beverage company. It’s not my own. I’m still doing that project. There’s a beer company. They’re European. They want me to send in my vaginal yeast," she candidly revealed while speaking about the Polish brewery ‘The Order Of Yoni’.

"Like basically like pap smear myself. They want to make beer using my vaginal yeast… like the same profile, I guess."

On the company website, they wrote: "Imagine an extremely sensual image of femininity, which has often appeared in the wildest of fantasies."

It added: "Reach out for a bottle filled with a golden beverage replete with female essence, give yourself up to your instincts and enjoy the intimacy of an extraordinary model.

"The Order of Yoni is a sensual experience in the form of a beer enclosed in a bottle, obtaining its unusual flavour notes through the use of champagne yeast, wheat malts, and exclusive additives in the form of orange peel, coriander and aframomum.

"The composition is enhanced with the use of lactic acid from vaginal bacteria to bring pleasure to every sip."

