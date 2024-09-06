Why was Amouranth's YouTube channel deleted as streamer hits out?

Adult streamer and OnlyFans model Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, has lashed out at YouTube on social media after she claimed more of her channels, including her professional and personal ones, have been deleted.

The 30-year-old mentioned @TeamYouTube in a post on X / Twitter.

Amouranth said: "You deleted my main YT channel @amouranth. It suddenly got removed without warning. There were no strikes or infractions.

"You also at the same name (in the same notice email) deleted my personal YouTube channel that I don't make content on - it just has a YouTube premium subscription...

"What's next you gonna take out my Gmail and search thereby forcing me to use Bing?"

@TeamYouTube has not responded at the time of writing.

Amouranth recently had a different run-in with YouTube about her ASMR channel.

She Tweeted on August 20: "HEY @TeamYouTube I uploaded an ASMR and my whole channel suddenly got removed without warning. I was just brushing the mic with a paintbrush."

After @TeamYouTube asked her to send her channel link and explained to her what might have happened, the account said: "Our policy team confirmed the termination was correct.

"You can read through this article for more info on the Nudity & Sexual Content policy that led to this decision. Appreciate your understanding of our need to make this tough call."

She responded by saying: "To sum it all up, I must say that I regret nothing."

Amouranth has lashed out after her YouTube account was deleted / @Amouranth, X / Twitter

Amouranth has a number of business ventures - as well as streaming and posting content on OnlyFans, she has debuted an AI that allows users to create their own fantasy content, has purchased a number of gas stations, has launched her own beer and most recently became a co-owner of esports team Wildcard Gaming.

She recently hit out on social media that someone was "stealing my name, image and likeness on Amazon" as she was appearing on the covers of a number of different composition notebooks.

An Amazon spokesperson said at the time: "All books in the store (including notebooks) must adhere to our content guidelines. We both proactively prevent books from being listed as well as remove books that do not adhere to those guidelines."

