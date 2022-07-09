Actor Hugh Grant has trolled Tory MP and new education secretary Andrea Jenkyns after she was filmed making a rude gesture towards protesters outside Downing Street on Friday.

Jenkyns, a Boris Johnson loyalist was appointed to the role earlier this week, following a chaotic week in Westminister. Just hours after Johnson has resigned as Tory party leader on Thursday, she was filmed shouting at the crowd at Downing Street: "wait and see."

The next day she was back at Downing Street and flipped her middle finger towards the crowd. She has since put out a statement claiming that she has received death threats in the past few years and that the 'baying mob' on Friday got the best of her and she had "reached the end of her tether."

She added: "I should have shown more composure but am only human.”

However, in reaction to this Hugh Grant, who has voiced his opinions numerous times over the current political establishment decided to dig out an old tweet from Jenkyns that was aimed at him.

In August 2019, she wrote: "Blimey, what a great example to set for your children! Publicly swearing and talking of masturbation! #hero #not #ThrowingTeddiesOutOfThePram #BorisIsListeningToThePeople #BackBoris"

This was in response to Grant telling Johnson on Twitter: "You will not f**k with my children’s future. You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend. F**k off you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by you and you little gang of masturbatory prefects."





Grant seemingly hasn't forgotten about this and quote retweeted Jenkyns's message from three years on Saturday afternoon, sarcastically telling her: "Sorry. And congratulations on your new appointment. You seem great!"





This is far from the first time that Grant has trolled the Tories this week. On Thursday it was revealed that he was the mastermind behind anti-Brexit and anti-Tory activist Steve Bray constantly playing the Benny Hill theme music in Westminster, including when Johnson was making his resignation speech.

