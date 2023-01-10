Andrew Cotter just roasted Prince Harry's 'Spare' in the most wholesome way

Scottish sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter roasted Prince Harry's recently released memoir Spare – but he did it wholesomely with his adorable dogs.

"Disappointing to see. I haven't read it, but understand that Olive and I do not come out of it well," he wrote.

In doing so, he seemingly likened himself to King Charles III, the father, while referencing his eldest black labrador retriever, Olive, who can be compared to Prince Harry's older brother, Prince William.

Cotter also shared a photo of his youngest dog, a yellow labrador retriever named Mabel, who, in this case, would be the Duke of Sussex.

Mabel can be seen looking face forward, just like Prince Harry on the cover of his book, with the words "Mabel Second" and "Reduced £0.99" displayed across the image.

In another tweet, Cotter quipped that people should "think twice" about purchasing Mabel's hypothetical book.

"Think twice about buying it - mixed reviews: 'Massively inaccurate' (The Guardian) 'Doesn't actually exist' (New York Times) 'Frank, honest, unflinching' - (A squeaky rubber newspaper)," he wrote.

People took to the comment section of the post to share their opinions, with many people poking fun at the sibling rivalry.

One person wrote: "Tonight on dogs behaving badly, Mabel in her own barks reveals what it's like living, playing and eating with Olive. How the hoomans favour Olive with more treats and walks. All aspects of Mabel's life from leaving her biological mum to Olive, her arch nemesis."

"Hope Olive didn't snap Mabel's collar or force her to wear a cat uniform. Disappointing to see her resort to this," another added.

They were highlighting a moment in Prince Harry's novel where he claimed the Prince of Wales and him got into a "fight," causing his necklace to break.

A third wrote: "There is also talk of devastating revelations in her tell-all documentary series, coming soon on GetStix."

Prince Harry's Spare, which was officially released on 10 January, chronicles his time in the royal family.

The Independent also rated the "chaotic but stylish memoir" a 4 out of 5 stars.

