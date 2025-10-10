The biggest travel trends for 2026 prove the way we vacation is completely changing

January may be several months away, but we're already mentally planning how next summer is going to look - and if 2026's predicted travel trends are anything to go by, we could be changing the way we vacation.

It's thought that 59 per cent of Gen Z are using Instagram to shape their travel plans (per Skyscanner), and given that they're also riding the wellness wave over seeking escapism in the form of partying; the next generation of popular tourist hotspots is shifting rapidly.

We've scoured high and low to find out what the experts are saying the biggest travel trends will be for 2026, so you can get planning.

The Why-cation

According to Hilton's 2026 trend report, next year's holiday makers won't be asking "where are we going?" but "why?"

Based on a global survey of 14,000 travelers across 14 countries, the hotel chain found that 2026 will be the year of the “whycation,” a growing movement toward journeys driven by emotion, intention, and purpose.

No longer are we taking trips with huge itineraries in a bid to see everything, but setting expectations of what we want to feel from a trip, and forming plans around that instead. Are we in the mood for adventure? Relaxation?

Similarly, 'hushpitality' is emerging off the back of this, with nearly half (48 per cent) of travellers saying they’re carving out solo time by adding a few extra days before or after family vacations to enjoy some well-deserved R&R. We can definitely get behind this.

Not-so-popular destinations will flourish

The age of social media also means that many formerly-loved destinations have become hugely overcrowded, and let's be honest, the last thing you want on a relaxing week away is to realise you can't get into a single restaurant because half of TikTok is there too.

However, that doesn't mean we want to miss out.

Over a third of travellers (34 per cent) say they now actively seek out quieter destinations, and 32 per cent report that overcrowding has negatively impacted their travel experience.

Some of 2026's most popular destinations include Salerno, Italy (211 per cent YoY increase in searches), Koror, Palau (156 per cent increase in searches), and Kochi, Japan (100 per cent YoY increase in searches).

Other places piquing interest include Bilbao in Spain, Rabat in Morocco, and St John's in Canada.

Luxury sets sail

The luxury travel sector is a rapidly-growing one, with the industry set to grow to $2.36 trillion within the next five years.

But as luxury becomes more accessible, those who live and breathe the finer things in life are seeking something beyond a five-star escape.

It's predicted that cruise liners and yachts launched by upmarket hotel brands will become a popular alternative, with Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection setting the standard.

One of their boats currently sailing, Ilma, boasts 10 decks and hosts up to 400 passengers per trip (average cruise capacity is 3,000), offering all the benefits of a private yacht with the same service as staying at a Ritz-Carlton hotel.

Similarly, the Four Seasons group's first yacht-cruise will set sail at the start of 2026, with 95 suites welcome 222 passengers, who can enjoy a selection of amenities including private pools, a champagne and caviar bar, and a 'beach' club.

Bucket lists become reality

Combined factors of Covid postponing major life milestones, a generation seeking experiences over consumerism, and a lust for transformation taking centre stage could all explain why more people are using their holidays to take bucket-list trips over bog-standard breaks, according to Virtuoso.

That could include choosing a more further afield destination, or taking part in a bespoke experience once you get there.

It would seem people are now willing to give up multiple trips per year in favour of one big blowout, too, with Turks & Caicos (528 per cent increase in searches), Abu Dhabi (94 per cent increase), and Costa Rica (462 per cent increase), all on everyone's watch lists.

Cooking classes and photography tours have become some of Viator's biggest areas of growth too.

“While traditional tours remain our most booked by far, it’s the hands-on, immersive categories that make the most lasting impact,” said Laurel Greatrix, Vice President of Marketing for Viator.

“Our top five highest-rated categories break the traditional tour mold, with three focused on skill-building."

Now all that's left is to grab your passport.

