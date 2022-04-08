Digital vigilante group Anonymous claims to have hacked into the Kremlin's CCTV system and are threatening to release its secrets.

A Twitter account associated with the group posted an update from hackers within the organization The Black Rabbit World along with supposed CCTV footage of Kremlin employees going about their days.

The short video received over 300,000 views.

"We won't stop until we reveal all of your secrets. You won't be able to stop us. Now we're inside the castle, Kremlin," said a quote from the group.

Hackers in the group have been sharing any information they can find while hacking the Kremlin's internal system and using it to play jokes on officials.

Notably, the group recently broadcasted the meme 'troll face' onto Russian military radios, hacked into Russian gas pumps to broadcast information about the war, and hacked into the Russian state television program to share live footage of Ukraine.

The recent CCTV hack is just one of many the group has conducted since Russia began invading Ukraine in an effort to pressure Putin to stop waging war in Ukraine and inform Russian citizens of the horrors being conducted.

The group recently leaked footage of atrocities conducted by the Russian military and the names of Russian soldiers associated with potential war crimes committed in Bucha.

From leaking emails and databases to trolling Russian officials, the group that famously waged cyber war against Putin and his allies seems to be holding true to its word.

