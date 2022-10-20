By the time UK Prime Minister Liz Truss finished giving her resignation speech at a podium in front of Downing Street on Thursday morning, people were already tweeting mockery and jokes about the length of her tenure.

After 44 days of holding office, Truss announced her intention to resign given the turbulent political situation unfolding in her government.

Truss' premiership had been compared to a rotting head of iceberg lettuce so there was no end to the memes and jokes made about the (almost) former PM on social media.

Even Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House Communications Director who lasted just 11 days under Donald Trump, got in on the banter.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Liz Truss lasted 4.1 Scaramuccis," he tweeted Thursday morning.



Scaramucci was one of the shortest-serving White House Communications Directors - lasting just 10 days - and his name has been used as a measure of political longevity ever since.

He also suggested two new units of longevity measurement...

Others piled in at the outgoing Prime Minister's expense...





Other people mocked Truss by saying they had food that outlasted her premiership from the infamous head of lettuce to cheese, ice cream, bread, and more.

Truss' resignation comes after political chaos unfolded in the House of Commons this week. Last Friday Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor of the Exchequer following backlash for a proposed mini-budget that sank the pound sterling.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.