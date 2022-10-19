An upcoming biography about Liz Truss is already undergoing some changes as the UK continues to face political chaos.

The biography, written by journalists Harry Cole and James Heale was initially slated to be called Out of the Blue: The Inside Story of Liz Truss and Her Astonishing Rise to Power.

However, following a turbulent few weeks in Truss' government, it seems Cole and Heale have decided to change the name of the book ahead of its December release.

During PMQs this week, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer joked that "a book is being written about the Prime Minister’s time in office. Apparently, it’s going to be out by Christmas"

“Is that the release date or the title?” He added.

On US Amazon, Cole and Heale's book was "no longer available", indicating the biography was undergoing some review. Meanwhile, on UK Amazon the title had changed the word "astonishing" to "explosive."

According to the Evening Standard, the authors changed the subtitle to reflect Truss' political reputation since becoming Prime Minister back in September.

The title Out of the Blue references Truss' switch from the Liberal Democrats to the Conservatives in 1996. Per the Evening Standard, the book also will contain a final chapter called "Into the Red".

Truss' political chaos has been nothing short of "explosive" as she's faced criticisms for the mini-budget, firing Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor of the Exchequer, and showing up late for PMQs earlier this week.

Things continued to spiral on Wednesday after Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned.

The biography will be released on 8 December.

