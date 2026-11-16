Where can I watch 'Hunger Games' films ahead of 'Sunrise on the Reaping' release?

It's release week for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, with fans hyped to see the highly anticipated prequel of the popular dystopian book-to-film franchise.

This latest installment in the Hunger Games universe marks the second prequel following the release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in 2023, starring Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth, adapted from the 2020 book.

Central to this story is a young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada), who is a District 12 mentor to Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mallark (Josh Hutcherson) in the original Hunger Games franchise (played by Woody Harrelson in the films).

Since this is a prequel, it is set 24 years before the events of the original films, Sunrise on the Reaping begins on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell- and in the trailer, we see the young Haymitch compete in the deadly games.

Murray Close/Lionsgate

But these games are particularly brutal since for the Second Quarter Quell (the Quarter Quell happens every 25 years), the districts are required to send double the tributes to the Games, with 48 in total competing for survival.

The film has a stacked cast with Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Whitney Peak Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Additionally, there's a bonus treat for fans as it has been confirmed that Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson are set to reprise their respective roles as Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark, and Haymitch Abernathy in the film.

Where can I watch the original 'Hunger Games' films?

Murray Close/Lionsgate

With the upcoming release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping in cinemas this Friday (November 20), fans will no doubt want to rewatch and remind themselves about what happened in the original films - The Hunger Games (2012), Catching Fire (2013) · Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014) · Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015).

In the UK, fans can rewatch all four Hunger Games films on BBC iPlayer - plus the first prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be available on the streaming service after it airs on on BBC One on Thursday (12 November).

As for US audiences, fans can rewatch all four Hunger Games films are available to stream on Hulu along with free streaming platform Tubi, at the time of writing.

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