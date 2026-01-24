It was a speech from the US president which saw him seemingly confuse Iceland with Greenland, talk about being called “daddy”, and fire insults at California governor Gavin Newsom, but Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser Stephen Miller claims the Republican’s remarks at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday (21 January) were a “masterclass”.

We’re not joking.

Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Saturday (24 January), Miller said: “You saw a masterclass. A true amazing masterclass in diplomacy, statesmanship, leadership, in Davos this week with President Trump.”

Trump also used the WEF to launch his new ‘Board of Peace’, which has attracted controversy for having former UK prime minister Tony Blair as a member of its board, along with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (who has a warrant out for his arrest from the International Criminal Court).

Russian president Vladimir Putin was also invited to join the board, in a move which led to the UK snubbing the Trump initiative.

And so, when Miller heaped such praise on his boss’ WEF speech, X/Twitter was quick to disagree:

“A masterclass,” wrote one account in disbelief, accompanying the tweet with several images of people laughing:

Author Shaun Pinner asked: “What the f*** was he watching, it was an American disaster?”:

Stanford University professor Michael McFaul claimed Trump “failed completely in Davos”:

And another account simply said: “No. That was not what we saw”:

A similar comment on Trump’s Davos speech was given by press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who told Fox News this week the Republican’s remarks were “inspirational” and “got rave reviews”.

