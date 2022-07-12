The Conversation (0)
Daredevils have been spotted doing backflips off London's iconic Tower Bridge in a bid to cool off from the UK's heatwave.
Adam Szaniawski, an 18-year-old who was one of those that risked the 30ft drop told The Sun: "We were all buzzing off each other’s hyped-up energy that it almost felt natural.”
However, London Fire Brigade have warned against it.
"While this may seem like a good time, diving into water like this leaves you at risk of cold water shock, no matter how fit you are," they advised in a statement.
