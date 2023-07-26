'Hero' dad takes daughter to see Barbie dressed in pink leotard and tutu

A dedicated dad has gone viral for dressing up in a pink leotard and tutu to take his young daughter to see ‘Barbie’ at the cinema.

Eleazar Rodríguez Hernández took his daughter to see the hit film starring Margot Robbie on its opening weekend.

He explained: “My daughter said ‘Daddy take me to the premiere of Barbie, but wear something pink or are you too embarrassed?’”

He added: “I think the one who's going to be embarrassed is her!”

In the images, Rodríguez is seen sporting a pink leotard and white tutu along with a broad grin.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He completes the outfit with a cowboy hat and boots.

Jam Press





Rodríguez took his daughter to see Barbie at the Cinépolis cinema in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, México, on 21 July.

In one photo, the proud dad is seen buying entry tickets at the counter in his special outfit.

He accompanied the image with the mock conversation: “What movie do you want to see?

“The Super Mario Bros Movie, idiot!”

Rodríguez said: “I made these posts without wanting to highlight myself, I just did what my daughter wanted.

“I would do anything for her.

“She was so happy.

“Believe me, wearing pink clothes and a tutu does not make you any less of a man.”

Photos of Rodríguez and his daughter have gone viral on Facebook with thousands of shares and comments.

Jam Press





One local said: “These are the moments your daughter will remember most! I know because I carry in my heart everything my dad did in my childhood to make me happy.”



Andy commented: “You are a f***ing crack... A f***ing hero without a cape... You are the boss of bosses!”

Licia wrote: “That's a great father who does everything for his daughter. Blessings.”

Enit remarked: “What a beautiful memory for his daughter. She will treasure that so much in the future. He's a dad worth millions.”

Jesús said: “I want to be like you when I grow up.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.